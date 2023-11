āœØ magical collection of interactive music theory tools & visual references to learn music online for free .

šŸ¤” So, What is Music Theory?

šŸ”¤ Music theory is essentially the language of music (think alphabet, words, sentences, paragraphs,...) It's the set of guidelines and principles that we use to understand and describe how music works.

šŸŽµ Music theory helps us understand things like melody, harmony, and form in music, and it also helps us communicate about music with each other.

šŸ§ At its core, music theory is all about understanding how different pitches, rhythms, and tones work together to create a cohesive musical piece.

šŸ™ƒ It can seem a little bit complex, but it's also super interesting and can help you appreciate music on a whole new level. It's an invaluable tool in learning to create/compose our own music.

Some of the most important concepts in music theory include: