✨ magical collection of interactive music theory tools & visual references to learn music online for free .

🤔 So, What is Music Theory?

🔤 Music theory is essentially the language of music (think alphabet, words, sentences, paragraphs,...) It's the set of guidelines and principles that we use to understand and describe how music works.

🎵 Music theory helps us understand things like melody, harmony, and form in music, and it also helps us communicate about music with each other.

🧐 At its core, music theory is all about understanding how different pitches, rhythms, and tones work together to create a cohesive musical piece.

🙃 It can seem a little bit complex, but it's also super interesting and can help you appreciate music on a whole new level. It's an invaluable tool in learning to create/compose our own music.

Some of the most important concepts in music theory include: