    🤔 So, What is Music Theory?

    🔤 Music theory is essentially the language of music (think alphabet, words, sentences, paragraphs,...) It's the set of guidelines and principles that we use to understand and describe how music works.

    🎵 Music theory helps us understand things like melody, harmony, and form in music, and it also helps us communicate about music with each other.

    🧐 At its core, music theory is all about understanding how different pitches, rhythms, and tones work together to create a cohesive musical piece.

    🙃 It can seem a little bit complex, but it's also super interesting and can help you appreciate music on a whole new level. It's an invaluable tool in learning to create/compose our own music.

    Some of the most important concepts in music theory include:

    • Pitch: Pitch refers to how high or low a sound is perceived. Pitch is determined by the frequency of the sound wave, with higher frequencies producing higher pitches and lower frequencies producing lower pitches.
    • Timbre: The quality of a musical sound that distinguishes different types of sounds, even when they have the same pitch and loudness. Timbre is often described as the "color" or "tone" of a sound and is determined by the mix of frequencies present in a sound.
    • Notes: A note refers to a specific pitch that can be represented by a letter of the alphabet. The musical alphabet consists of the letters A, B, C, D, E, F and G, which are used to name the pitches of a musical scale. Musical instruments play pitches from that alphabet.
    • Scales: A scale is a series of pitches arranged in ascending or descending order. There are many different types of scales, including major, minor, pentatonic and chromatic scales. Scales provide a framework for a musical piece.
    • Key: A key is a group of pitches that form the basis of a musical composition, and it determines the tonality of the piece. A key is typically represented by a major or minor scale.
    • Intervals: An interval is the distance between two notes. Intervals can be melodic (which occur between two notes played in succession) or harmonic (which occur between two notes played simultaneously).
    • Chords: A chord is a group of three or more pitches played together. Chords are an important part of music theory because they provide the harmonic foundation for a piece of music.
    • Harmony: Harmony refers to the sounding of three or more pitches at the same time. It's created by the combination of different chords and melodies and is an important element of a piece of music.
    • Melody: Melody refers to the tune or main theme of a piece of music. Melody is usually comprised of a series of notes arranged in a specific order and played over a period of time.
    • Rhythm: Rhythm refers to the way in which the various elements of a piece of music are organized in time. It's key aspect of music and includes elements such as tempo, meter, and time signature.
    • Form: Form refers to the structure of a piece of music. It's determined by the way in which the different sections of a piece are arranged and the way in which they relate to one another.

